OH, WHAT A FEELING! Reviewer VERY Gets A SHOCK In Toyota bZ4X On Road Trip

On the way down to D.C, I pulled into an Electrify America station with a 37% charge, looking to add just enough energy to make it the rest of the way. The Toyota refused to pull more than 35 kW, so just getting to 74% took a full 45 minutes of waiting around — not exactly something you want to do at night when you still have hours of driving ahead of you.



That stint added 95 miles of range, according to the SUV's estimates. But highway speeds sap energy quickly, so in real-world terms, it was probably more like 75.



On the return trip, I stopped at an EVgo station with 6% remaining. This time, the Toyota wouldn't budge past 50 kW, so charging to 80% took an agonizing hour and 15 minutes.



Total it all up and charging stops added two hours of travel time to the roughly nine-hour trip.



Full review at the link...





Read Article