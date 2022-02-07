OH WHAT A FEELING! Toyota Uses Up ALL OF Its EV Purchase Credits On HYBRIDS!

Toyota Motor Corp. has used up a key U.S. tax credit for hybrid and electric vehicles, a milestone that the automaker says will raise its costs and hinder adoption of climate-friendly cars.



Toyota said it sold 3,876 plug-in hybrid and electric cars in June. The U.S. allows automakers to offer a $7,500 tax credit to buyers of fully or partly electric cars, but only up to 200,000 per company.



The Japanese manufacturer becomes the third automaker to hit the limit, joining General Motors and Tesla Inc.



Oh well, it was a good thought, right?



Just another fine of example of our government HARD at work giving away OUR MONEY!







