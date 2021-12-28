OH, What A Feeling! 2022 Toyota Tundra ALREADY Experiencing ISSUES? Here's An Engineer To Explain WHAT And WHY.

Automotive Engineer and MIT Grad David Chao explains the recent issues that have surfaced for the 2022 Toyota Tundra. David goes through each issue step by step to explain both the root causes and the possible solutions or work arounds. The issues that have been raised by other owners are:



1) Door lock mechanism

2) Infotainment system

3) Remote start/subscription



Automotive Press is owned and managed by David Koichi Chao, a global expert in the field of automotive evaluation, consulting, and strategy. David is known around the world as an authentic specialist of Lean Thinking or Toyota Production System. Born and raised in Japan, David has an engineering degree from University of British Columbia and post-graduate education from MIT and Harvard Business School in Boston.









