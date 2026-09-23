OK Fears Proposed "Made In EU" Law Could Damage British Car Industry

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said on Tuesday he would make the case for Britain to be considered a "trusted partner" under the European Union's proposed "Made in EU" rules, warning that excluding the UK could damage the British car industry.

Here are the key points of the European ?Commission's proposed Industrial Accelerator Act, unveiled in March.

The Industrial Accelerator Act is part of broader EU efforts to help local industries compete ‌with producers abroad who do not face Europe's strict regulations and higher energy prices.