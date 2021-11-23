ONLY IN CHICAGO! TEN YEAR OLD CARJACKS Mother And Daughter!



A mom and her adult daughter went Friday from chatting and unloading groceries to screaming for help, as they were victims of a carjacking in their own driveway in the Mount Greenwood community.



As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported Friday night, this is all part of a disturbing trend in Chicago that is gaining momentum. What is especially disturbing about this particular carjacking is not the fact that it happened in the middle of the day at 1:40 p.m.



Video shows the victims’ red Alfa Romeo sport-utility vehicle pulling into the driveway, and a black sedan following. The sedan stops in the middle of the street, as those in the car wait for the right moment to pounce.



Horrifically, the woman said one of the kids – yes, kids – who committed the carjacking was less than 5 feet tall and looked to be about 10 years old.









