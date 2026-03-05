OOPS! SHE DID IT AGAIN! BRITNEY SPEARS Pulled Over for Reckless Driving. Is ANYONE SURPRISED?

Pop icon Britney Spears, 44, was arrested Wednesday night on suspicion of driving under the influence of both drugs and alcohol, California Highway Patrol officials confirmed Thursday. Officers say the singer showed clear “signs of impairment” during a traffic stop on southbound US-101 near Newbury Park, California.

The incident unfolded around 8:48 p.m. PT after a 911 caller reported a black BMW 430i traveling at high speeds, swerving between lanes, braking erratically and driving without a working tail light. CHP units located the vehicle, and Spears voluntarily pulled to the shoulder. She was the only occupant.



Police conducted multiple field sobriety tests, leading to her arrest shortly after 9:30 p.m. under California Vehicle Code section 23152(g). Her BMW 430i was impounded. Chemical tests to determine exact substances are pending, and the investigation remains active. Audio from the 911 dispatch, obtained by media, described the pursuit as a “terrifying hour-long highway chase.”



The CHP released its statement breaking silence on the arrest Thursday, but Spears’ representative has not responded to requests for comment. No additional details about injuries or other parties involved have emerged.



The news arrives amid continued public scrutiny of the “Toxic” singer, who has openly discussed personal struggles in recent years. Fans expressed shock across social media, with many calling for privacy while awaiting toxicology results. Legal experts note that pending blood or breath tests will determine next steps, including possible charges or license consequences.







