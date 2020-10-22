ORANGE You EXCITED For The Halloween Debut Of The $52,995 2021 Acura RDX PMC Edition?

Acura’s top-selling SUV over the last two years gains a healthy dose of NSX supercar DNA with the creation of the 2021 RDX PMC Edition, the fourth vehicle hand assembled by master technicians at Acura’s Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC) in Ohio. Only 360 units of the RDX PMC Edition will be built for the North American market, each bathed in stunning Thermal Orange Pearl paint shared with the electrified NSX supercar. The range topping RDX PMC Edition will carry a sticker price in the low $50,000s1 when the first customer deliveries begin this October.



2021 RDX PMC Edition follows TLX and MDX to be hand-built alongside NSX at Acura’s Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC)



Combining A-Spec and Advance Package features, PMC Edition sits atop the RDX lineup, distinguished by retina-searing supercar paint



Production of the exclusive RDX PMC Edition limited to just 360 units







The RDX PMC Edition is the most well equipped RDX variant, combining the top-shelf features from the RDX Advance Package with the aggressive and sporty styling cues of the RDX A-Spec. Exclusive to the RDX PMC Edition are gloss black 20-inch alloy wheels; a body color grille surround; black chrome exhaust finishers; and gloss-black treatment for the roof, side mirrors and door handles. As with previous PMC Edition models, Acura’s industry leading torque vectoring Super Handling All-Wheel Drive™ (SH-AWD®) is standard equipment.

The RDX PMC Edition’s Thermal Orange Pearl exterior is complemented on the inside with color-matched orange stitching for the seats, center console, door panels, steering wheel and floor mats. Mixing A-Spec style with the Advance Package’s premium touches, the RDX PMC edition features a 10.5-inch color Head-Up Display, 16-way power Sport Seats trimmed in Ebony Milano leather and Ultrasuede®, heated steering wheel and heated outboard rear seats.



Bringing RDX PMC Edition to Life

?The 2021 Acura RDX follows the unique formula established with the TLX and MDX PMC Edition models. Once the body-in-white arrives at PMC, each RDX PMC Edition is finished in Thermal Orange Pearl paint, a striking premium paint offered on NSX since 2019. The paint is applied using PMC's advanced robotic paint system in multiple base coats to enhance color intensity. Next a mid-coat of gold and orange mica is applied giving off a pearlescent effect in the sunlight. Lastly, four layers of clearcoat are applied to increase the paint's luster and protect the finish. Each PMC Edition undergoes the same meticulous hand inspection process given to the NSX. The total time in paint, including curing, is five days.



Immediately following the paint process, PMC master technicians begin hand assembly, starting with installation of all drivetrain and chassis components, wiring harnesses and electronics. Once completed, the PMC Edition 20-inch wheels and tires and exterior trim are added. The final step in the process is to fit the vehicle with its unique interior including an individually numbered serial plate affixed to the RDX’s center console.

After completing the hand assembly process, every RDX PMC Edition undergoes an identical quality control process as NSX, which includes a full electronic systems line-end test, expert wheel alignment, dyno run, water-leak test and final paint examination. Before exiting PMC, each vehicle is wrapped in a protective film and loaded onto an enclosed, single-car carrier for transport to an Acura dealer.



2021 RDX PMC Edition U.S. Feature Summary



Exclusive to RDX PMC Edition

Thermal Orange Pearl paint

Unique PMC Edition numbered serial plate

Gloss black 20-inch split-5-spoke wheels with black lug nuts

Gloss black roof panel with panoramic moonroof

Gloss black door handles

Gloss black Diamond Pentagon grille with body color grille surround

Gloss black door mirrors with auto-dimming

Dual black chrome exhaust finishers

Ebony Milano leather sport seats with black Ultrasuede® inserts and orange stitching

Leather-wrapped steering wheel with, A-Spec badge and orange stitching

Premium floormats with metal A-Spec badging and orange stitching









