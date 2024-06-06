OUCH! 2024 Toyota Land Already Meets An Untimely Demise

Toyota unveiled the 2024 Land Cruiser back in August 2023 and started production in the first quarter of this year. First customers got their hands on their brand-new SUVs in late spring. Now, one of them has already been totaled and looks like it has no chance of ever getting back on the road. Toyota limited the production run of the all-new Land Cruiser to just 5,000 units for the first two months, rolling it out as a First Edition version. And this seems to be exactly what we are looking at, considering the roof racks and the alloy wheels in black chrome that it rides on. Or better said, "rode on" before the crash, because by the way things look right now, this Land Cruiser is not going anywhere without the help of a trailer truck.



??? ???? ????? ?? ????? ?????? ???? pic.twitter.com/VD736EwJGm — ???? ?? ALDOBnet (@ALDOBnet) June 5, 2024

The 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser First Edition starts at $74,950 in the US before options. So, we probably have around $80,000 going down the drain right in front of our eyes. It is safe to assume that the owner had just had the SUV delivered.



Read Article