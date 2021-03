A Chevrolet C8 Corvette Stingray has been wrecked after falling off a two-post car lift somewhere in North America.

As the C8-generation Corvette is mid-engined, its weight distribution is very different than the C7. In fact, whereas the C7 had a 50-50 weight distribution, the C8 model has a 40-60 split. This means the new car needs to be lifted differently than its predecessor. Evidently, the mechanic at this shop might have not received the memo.