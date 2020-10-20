OUCH! Audi Q5 Unsuccessfully Uses A McLaren 570GT As A Parking Ramp

Owning an expensive supercar has its drawbacks. You never want to leave it alone in a parking lot unattended just in case an inattentive driver damages it. Sadly, that's exactly what happened to this unfortunate owner of a McLaren 570GT as the supercar was hit by a passing Audi Q5 at a Sainsbury's supermarket parking lot in Kent, UK. It's every supercar owner's worst nightmare. This wasn't just a minor fender bender, either. It's unclear how the accident happened, but Kent Live reports there were no injuries so it could have been a lot worse. The McLaren's low front end seemingly acted as a ramp, causing the Audi Q5 to flip onto its side.



