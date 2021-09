It must have been a very sad day for the owner of a red C8 Corvette after the car was damaged while being transported. This image was recently shared to the Custom Corvettes page on Facebook and shows a C8 ‘Vette on the back of a car transporter truck. Sadly, it has been crushed, seemingly due to an issue with the truck. The Corvette is sitting on the lower level of the transporter while a white sedan, which appears to be a Maserati, rests on a ramp on the second level of the truck.



