OUCH! Cybertruck Gets Mangled By A Big Rig

A semi-truck reversed into a Tesla Cybertruck, which was parked at a loading dock. The abuse did not stop there. The driver wanted to free the EV but only made things worse with the maneuver. Now, the owner says he is crying "cybertears." The owner of the Cybertruck, Jimmy, had waited for his vehicle for four and a half years. He had it delivered ten days before the incident. He also owns a Tesla Model X. But once his electric truck was delivered, that was his favorite ride. One day, he parked it at a loading dock to charge it. He has been charging his car there for about ten years. But misfortune struck that day while his Cybertruck was charging. A semi wanted to go inside the loading dock but missed the correct route and backed straight into the Tesla, causing massive damage. The driver of the semi realized he had hit the pickup truck and wanted to set it free.





Cybertruck abuse from a semi that missed his loading dock by 6 feet. I love all of my friends who were eager to mention the CT recall to me lately, instead I think we need to recall all human drivers. @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/Vpf8RD55IL — Jimmy ???? (@JimmyVosika) April 22, 2024





