OUCH! HOW MUCH Does It Cost To RENEW The Registration On A Ford Lightning EV In California?

Renewing the registration for a Ford Lightning EV in California is notably more expensive compared to traditional vehicles. A user on X (Twitter) reported a renewal cost of over $1100 per year, which is significantly higher than the $300 average for a car in California mentioned in a separate post. The cost difference is likely due to California's policy of charging higher registration fees for electric vehicles (EVs) as a way to compensate for the loss of revenue from gas taxes. Despite the higher registration costs, the overall cost of owning and operating an electric vehicle like the Ford Lightning can be lower due to savings on fuel and maintenance.





If you were ever curious what it costs to renew your registration on a @Ford Lightning in California, here you go! ??????? pic.twitter.com/24QnyLv6Jw — Christopher Bowe (@bowefamily) May 17, 2024



