OUCH! UAW Begins Contract Talks By Refusing To Shake Hands With Automakers

The much-anticipated contract talks between the United Auto Workers union and each of the Detroit Three automakers will be missing a customary component: the ceremonial handshake between the UAW president and each automaker’s CEO.

New UAW President Shawn Fain’s been looking to shake things up between the union and the Detroit Three automakers since assuming the post earlier this year. A bit of a throwback, Fain’s abandoning the longtime tradition looking to make a statement.

“The members come first,” UAW President Shawn Fain said Monday in a statement. “I’ll shake hands with the CEOs when they come to the table with a deal that reflects the needs of the workers who make this industry run. When the 150,000 autoworkers at Ford, GM, and Stellantis receive the respect they are due for their sacrifice in generating the historic profits of the past decade, then we can proceed with a handshake.”