OUT OF TOUCH? HOW EMBARRASSING Is It That A Left Wing Organization Has To Start A Petition For Joe Biden To ACKNOWLEDGE Elon Musk and Tesla As The Leader Of EV's?

Agent001 submitted on 1/28/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:19:15 PM

Views : 448 | Category: Spy News | Source: | SOURCE: www.change.org

This is a petition for President Biden, asking him to acknowledge Tesla's leadership in regards to electric vehicles.

The White House and the Biden Administration have intentionally been trying to ignore Tesla's hard work while propping up GM and others as 'EV Leaders." They have snubbed Tesla on behalf of UAW citing that the EV events were for UAW.

When asked why Elon Musk wasn't invited to this week's White House Meeting with CEOs about Build Back Better, Deese replied

"This was a great meeting, we had CEOs from sectors across the economy, not just the automotive sector but the technology sector, the industrial and healthcare sector. all across and what was really interesting of the perspectives the CEO were bringing was that all of them were underscoring things like investing in child care or education--early education. are core economic issues right now given our need to get people back into the workforce,"

That wasn't the full reply but as you can see, not only did he not answer the question as to why the White House is refusing to invite Tesla to these EV meetings, but it shows that President Biden is intentionally ignoring Tesla's hard work.

This is an insult to the Americans who work for Tesla. In addition, Biden's insistance that GM is leading while completely ignoring Tesla is pure manipulation and he needs to stop.

We know Tesla is the leader and if you are manipulating Americans about who makes the most EVs, then what else are you trying to convince Americans of?

Source: Change.org


