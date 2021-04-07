OUTTA SPACE X? The ULTIMATE Car Accessory For Your Elon Musk-Internet OBSESSION? Yes, This IDIOT Actually Got CAUGHT By The Cops!

A Toyota Prius driver who affixed a Starlink dish in the middle of his car's hood was ticketed by the California Highway Patrol on Friday.



'Sir I stopped you today for that visual obstruction on your hood. Does it not block your view while driving?' the officer asked, according to a post on CHP Antelope Valley’s Facebook page.



'Only when I make right turns...' the driver cheekily replied.







The driver's massive antenna is used for SpaceX’s Starlink service, which beams superfast internet from space. The rocket manufacturer and transport services company launched its beta program for select customers for $99 a month in October.



However, SpaceX’s Elon Musk states that Starlink services are not meant to be used in cars.

'This is for aircraft, ships, large trucks & RVs' he wrote in a March



