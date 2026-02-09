OVER THE TOP IDIOCY! Which Customers Brain Is Broken MORE? The Buyer Of A Porsche Taycan Turismo EV Or A Cadillac Escalade IQ EV?

Two electric status symbols. Two ways to set six figures on fire and still look like you checked with the group chat first. Pick the bigger loser.



Contestant one:



The Porsche Taycan Turismo EV buyer. He paid Stuttgart money for a shooting-brake that already looks like the Munster family’s hearse after a semester at a German design school. Long roof, pinched face, “I’m practical but also a track hero” posture. It photographs like a funeral procession that hit 0–60 in 2.3 seconds and then asked if anyone brought oat milk. In five years it will age like leftover sushi under LED lighting: still expensive, still weird, and suddenly very 2021. Porsche wagons already take a beating. One loaded Turbo Cross Turismo with 6,900 miles shed nearly $100,000 off a $214,000 sticker. A Turbo GT sedan lost about $84,000 in a year—almost $190 a day. That is not depreciation. That is a subscription to looking sophisticated while the used market treats your “heritage EV” like last season’s phone.



Contestant two:



The Cadillac Escalade IQ buyer. He bought a rolling living room that weighs as much as a small house and rides on 24-inch dinner plates. Those tires? Call it $750 a corner if you want the factory look and the factory pain. Four of them and you have spent more than a decent used Civic just so your electric land yacht can kiss a pothole and cry. CarEdge figures the IQ dumps roughly 57 percent in five years. A barely used example already gave up nearly $47,000 after 13,000 miles. You did not buy transportation. You bought a very large apology for still living in the suburbs.



Now the humans.



The Taycan guy is the beta who read three magazine reviews, joined a Porsche forum, and convinced himself a wagon with a crest is “the thinking man’s hypercar.” He talks charging curves and “the last analog Porsche experience” while the car silently hemorrhages value. He is not rebellious. He is the dad at school drop-off who bought the safe luxury EV so everyone knows he has taste—just not so much taste that he would risk a 911 and have to explain himself.



The Escalade IQ guy is the other flavor of beta: the one who needs 750 horsepower and a 55-inch screen to feel tall. He tows nothing. He off-roads nothing. He just wants the biggest black rectangle on the block so nobody notices he still asks his wife which charger to use. The $750 tires are not a cost. They are a personality. Every replacement is another receipt proving he would rather look imposing than look solvent.



One paid German money to drive a Munster-mobile that will look dated before the battery warranty is done. The other paid American money for a six-figure fridge on wheels that loses a used Camry every time the rubber hits a curb. Both are performing wealth. Neither is driving anything that will still feel clever when the next software update arrives and the used-car lot starts laughing.



Your move. Who is the bigger loser: the guy in the hearse with a crest, or the guy in the fridge with $750 tires? Cast your vote. Be honest.



