OVERLOADED? Volkswagen's ID.4 Reservation Site Keeps Crashing

Users of one of the forums owned by our corporate siblings have spent part of the day complaining that when they attempt to reserve their own 2021 Volkswagen ID.
Users of one of the forums owned by our corporate siblings have spent part of the day complaining that when they attempt to reserve their own 2021 Volkswagen ID.
Whether a 404 error is due to a massive influx of traffic, a poorly-run site, or both, can be hard to tell. Still, it suggests the ID.4 is getting buzz one way or another.
— Agent009 (View Profile)
Suspect its a VW problem with software engineering. By the way, on the surface, the Ford Mach E, looks to be a much better product at the same price point. Anyone in the biz (with a Ford Store) care to update us on how the Mach E is coming along? Ordered mine and can't wait.— mre30 (View Profile)
— mre30 (View Profile)
Can't say I agree about the Mach E. Yes, it looks quite good. But it starts $4000 higher with less range (230 vs 250, both still estimates, no EPA numbers). The ford appears a bit larger (but I'd have to look up numbers for both) but I don't need bigger. The Ford might be quicker, but I don't need quicker. I still plan on seeing the Mach E when it reaches dealers. And if it fits me better, I'd have no issues going that way. But I can't say it's at the same price point, regardless of trim level. The Mach E Premium starts at $50k, and that's before adding AWD or any other features. The top trim on the ID.4 maxes out at $49,695 with everything added. — atc98092 (View Profile)
— atc98092 (View Profile)
With the $7,500 rebate sounds like a good deal. It might be all those Californians trying to order one since they just got screwed by their governor. — USNA1999 (View Profile)
— USNA1999 (View Profile)
Since my current lease runs until May '22, there's no purpose for me to register yet. Once they're in dealers where I can see them, and if the numbers look good enough, I'll just end my lease early. Besides, there's no way I'd want a white steering wheel. It would look yucky within a week. — atc98092 (View Profile)
US First Edition is sold out.— Agent009 (View Profile)
