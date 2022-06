A Tesla belonging to Owen Wilson was pictured on blocks in Santa Monica, California Monday, about a week after thieves made off with rims and tires stolen off the vehicle.



According to TMZ, Wilson, 53, was the victim of a grand theft auto robbery May 28 when the electric vehicle was parked outside of his Santa Monica, California mansion.



The Midnight In Paris actor only found out about the crime the following morning, according to the outlet.









