Oakland Begins Installing Stop Signs At Intersections After Thieves Keep Stealing Stop Lights

Nobody likes a broken traffic light, but Oakland residents have been struggling with this problem for several months in the intersection of E. 12th Street and 16th Avenue.

The lights have been shut down repeatedly in the last months, occasionally blinking red instead of working correctly. It's almost as if they weren't there, residents say.

Starting this month, that's exactly the case, as city workers have removed the traffic lights altogether, going for old-school traditional stop signs. The four-way stop signs have been installed specifically to address the lack of traffic lights, albeit their impact on traffic hasn't yet been calculated.