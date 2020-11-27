Ocean Spray TikTok Star Upgrades From Nissan Frontier To A Chevrolet Silverado - Would You Have Made A Different Choice?

The world of social media is actively taking part in the steady decline of western civilization, and nowhere is that more apparent than on TikTok, the Chinese video-sharing social networking service that shows short clips of people doing stuff.
Tik oker Nathan Apodaca is one of the platform's recent success stories, and one of his videos that went viral bagged him a Nissan Frontier. Ocean Spray earlier this year sponsored him the car after one of its products appeared in Apodaca's videos. One would think that this sort of gift would be appreciated, but the social media star has now gone and traded it in for a Chevrolet Silverado.
