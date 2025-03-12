Officials Fear Satellite Interference Has Bricked Hundreds Of Porsches In Russia

Hundreds of Porsche owners woke up in the morning only to find their cars completely bricked. They either locked them out or refused to start. Porsche Russia and the local authorities fear satellite interference.

Porsche cars in Russia have reportedly been rendered "bricked" or immobilized due to a widespread outage of a satellite security system. Porsche owners from Moscow, Saint Petersburg, Krasnodar, and many other cities across the Russian Federation are panicking. Their precious German sports cars mysteriously shut down overnight.

Some took to social media to complain about how their Panameras, Cayennes, and Macans are simply stuck in what seems to be a nationwide Porsche meltdown. Their vehicles remained completely unresponsive, no matter what the owners tried, so they were forced to trailer them to dealerships.



Porsches are no longer running in Russia.??????



Many exclusive German cars across Russia have become "pumpkins." The standard alarm system disables the engines of the Cayenne, Macan, and Panamera models. Porsche owners are complaining en masse on social media.



The cars are… pic.twitter.com/o6IOzofVU6 — Jürgen Nauditt ???????? (@jurgen_nauditt) December 2, 2025

