Officials Now Say Arson Was The Cause Of I-10 Freeway Fire

Investigators are working to determine who is responsible for a massive fire over the weekend that has forced the indefinite closure of part of Los Angeles’ Interstate 10, as fire officials say the blaze was likely arson.



City and state agencies have been working around the clock to repair and reopen the essential stretch of freeway in downtown Los Angeles, which channels more than 300,000 drivers each day, Mayor Karen Bass said Monday.



There is no estimated timeline for reopening the freeway, which has been closed since Saturday, causing a transportation nightmare for thousands of LA residents and disrupting local school bus routes and nearby businesses. Residents who are impacted have been urged to take public transit, work from home or plan for significant traffic delays.





Read Article