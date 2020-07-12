Ohio Bill Bans Large Scale Wind And Solar Projects To Protect Coal Production Keeping EVs Dirty For Now

On what could only be described as a stand against the United States’ transition to sustainable energy, an Ohio bill has been introduced that is aimed at halting the development and buildout of large-scale solar and wind projects for up to three years. The bill, if passed, would likely put a roadblock in the way of companies like Tesla Energy, which are currently ramping their operations in the country. As noted in an Energy News Network report, House Bill 786 aims to prevent regulators from certifying any new solar and wind facility capable of producing more than 50 MW of electricity. Even “economically significant” wind farms with a capacity of 5 MW or more would also be prevented by the bill. The ban on large-scale wind and solar projects would end after three years, or if further legislation from the General Assembly emerges.



Read Article