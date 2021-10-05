Ohio Lawmaker Caught Introducing Distracted Driving Legislation While Driving His Car

Ohio state lawmaker Andrew Brenner attempted to fly under the radar during his participation in a virtual government meeting while behind the wheel earlier this month. To add insult to injury, the subject carried out this act of carelessness on the very same day that a bill to ban distracted driving was introduced, which ironically includes texting and live streaming.

The footage of the meeting, which was live-streamed and available for public viewing, initially showed Brenner sitting inside a parked car. The senator left the call a few minutes later and reconnected with what seemed to be the background of his home office.



