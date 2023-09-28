Ohio Mom Begs Police To Arrest Her Son For Stealing Cars

Thieves targeting older Hyundai and Kia models have gotten so brazen that some insurers have stopped issuing policies for the cars. Despite efforts to retrofit a solution for the cars’ missing immobilizer systems, the cars are still being stolen in crazy numbers. One mother in Columbus, Ohio, is fed up with her son’s thieving ways, begging police to lock him up for his crimes. Tiffany Hammons’ teen son has been on a tear, stealing several cars over the last month. He was caught in the act and cited for driving without a license. When police picked him up, they brought him home instead of holding him, which Hammons believes is an incentive for him to continue his thieving ways.



