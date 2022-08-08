Ohio Police Bust Canadian Teen Driving His Tesla 118 MPH In A 25 MPH Zone

If this were to happen during medieval times (that would have to be a very fast horse, I know, but bear with me, it will kind of make sense shortly) and the punishment for speeding was stoning, then this guy could very easily come out of it unscathed.



How, you ask? All he'd have to do was to open his mouth and say, "let he who has never gone over the speed limit in his entire life be the first to cast his stone”. Of course, if he was gagged for the execution, the story would have a very different outcome (unless he was a god at playing mime), but let's assume he wasn't.



