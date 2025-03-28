Ohio Sheriff Labels Tesla Vandals As "Fat People Who Live In Mom's Basement" - Is He Wrong?

Tesla is facing a spate of vandalism across the US. The hatred for the brand isn’t confined to America, either, with reports coming in of cars being damaged in other countries as well. It’s a huge problem, not just for the brand itself but also for authorities trying to keep order, as private property is destroyed. That’s certainly the case for Sheriff Richard Jones of Butler County, Ohio. He had a clear and pointed message to anyone thinking of defacing a Tesla, as he took to Facebook Live to decry the actions of vandals across the nation: damage a Tesla, and get ready for jail.



