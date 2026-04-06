Oil Change Outlet Sued Because It Deviated From Factory Oil Specs

Just like the blood flowing through your body, oil is pivotal to an engine’s performance, and using the correct oil is extremely important. Now, Valvoline is being sued because it’s alleged that its Instant Oil Change locations may not be using the oils recommended by car manufacturers.

The lawsuit has been filed by Indiana resident Robert Campbell, the owner of a 2025 Kia Sorento. He says he took his SUV for an oil change at a Valvoline Instant Oil Change location last October, but despite Kia recommending 0W-30 oil, the facility filled his Sorento with 5W-30 instead.