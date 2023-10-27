Oil Giant BP Buys $100 Million Worth Of Superchargers From Tesla

Oil giant British Petroleum (BP) just signed a contract with Tesla for $100 million worth of Supercharger charging stations. The move comes as part of BP’s intention to spend $1 billion on EV infrastructure in the USA by 2030. The new charging stations will be a part of BP’s Pulse Network. The sale also bolsters Tesla’s bottom line.



According to BP, this is the very first time that an independent EV charging network provider has purchased Superchargers. The Pulse Network currently consists of some 27,000 charge points across the nation. These new Supercharger units will begin to roll out in 2024 in Houston, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Washington, DC. BP hopes to have 100,000 charge points installed in the USA by 2030.





Read Article