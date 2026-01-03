Oil Just Exploded 13% Overnight – But Will Trump's Secret Venezuelan Stash Could Save Your Wallet?

As of March 1, 2026, oil markets are in turmoil following the weekend's U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, which killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and escalated the conflict dramatically. Brent crude surged over 10% in early trading, crossing $80 per barrel (with peaks above $82), while U.S. crude jumped around 8-12% to the low $70s. Analysts warn prices could spike to $90-$100 if disruptions persist, particularly with Iran restricting traffic through the Strait of Hormuz—a chokepoint for roughly 20% of global oil flows. Tankers are anchoring outside the strait, and fears of broader supply shocks are driving a "war premium" that's already pushing U.S. gasoline prices higher, potentially toward $3.50+ nationally in the coming weeks.



Headlines scream about Middle East chaos: OPEC+ output adjustments, Saudi and UAE export increases, and the risk of prolonged war grinding on energy supplies. Yet, this spike prompts a key question: Why would oil prices rise for us with the access we now have to Venezuelan oil?



Since January's U.S. capture of Nicolás Maduro, the Trump administration has aggressively pursued Venezuelan crude. Through Treasury general licenses, companies like Chevron are ramping up operations, with ports like Houston bustling as shipments arrive. The U.S. has secured over 80 million barrels so far, redirecting revenues to American interests and tapping Venezuela's massive 300 billion-barrel reserves—the world's largest. Texas refineries are gearing up to process this heavy crude, promising a strategic boost to domestic supply and energy independence.



The reality? Timing and infrastructure hurdles dominate. Venezuela's oil sector remains crippled from decades of mismanagement, with decaying fields, equipment shortages, and the need for billions in investment.



Production gains are gradual—potentially adding meaningful volumes only over years—not enough to offset immediate geopolitical shocks from Iran. The market's focus stays on Hormuz threats and short-term disruptions, overshadowing Venezuela's longer-term potential.



Why is the media not mentioning that? Stories fixate on the urgent Iran crisis—strikes, closures, and economic fallout—while Venezuelan developments feel speculative or secondary amid real-time volatility. Some coverage notes U.S. efforts in Venezuela but rarely ties them directly to countering today's price surge.



With drivers feeling the pinch and auto sales potentially softening, will President Trump address this in a press conference soon—perhaps highlighting Venezuelan gains as a buffer against Middle East chaos? Do you think he will, and do you agree that the Venezuelan angle deserves more attention right now?



Venezuelan crude imports to the US (mostly Gulf Coast refineries in Texas and nearby states) have surged significantly since January 2026, following the US-led change in Venezuela's leadership (capture of Maduro and cooperation with interim President Delcy Rodriguez). This includes eased sanctions, a $2 billion oil supply deal, and direct exports resuming after years of restrictions.



Key points from recent developments:



• US refiners like Valero, Chevron, Citgo, and others are importing substantial volumes—e.g., Valero alone planning up to 6.5 million barrels in March 2026 for Gulf Coast facilities (including Texas).

• Exports from Venezuela to the US have risen sharply (e.g., ~284,000–300,000 bpd in early 2026 data), with Texas ports (Houston, Corpus Christi, Port Arthur areas) as primary destinations for heavy crude refining.

• President Trump has publicly touted this, including at a February 2026 event in Corpus Christi where he pointed to a tanker with ~360,000 barrels of Venezuelan crude "right now sitting in the tanker" as part of the new partnership.



