Oil Sits At Over $100 A Barrel But We Have Been There Many Times Before

When the news this week came out about oil spiking back up above $100 a barrel, analysts didn’t seem to be too concerned. This may be unusual: in the past, oil price surges sent shockwaves through markets and the economy, causing long lines at gas stations and frustrating drivers. But this time, economists say $100 oil is less alarming than the number traditionally suggests. Brent crude oil climbed as high as nearly $110 a barrel on Monday, up 4%—its highest price since May, before easing to around $107 on Tuesday. The increase raised concerns about inflation and borrowing costs, evoking memories of the oil shock stories from years ago. Back in 1980, Americans spent about 6% of their income on gas because they used more and prices were relatively high, according to JPMorgan’s analysis. Today, that share is about 2.5%.



Days with crude oil above $100 a barrel Obama: ?? 308 days Trump 1st: ?? 0 days Biden: ?? 83 days Trump 2nd: ?? 24 days https://t.co/VBHhcwWEqN — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) September 24, 2026





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