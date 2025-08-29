Ok EINSTEIN'S, How Much $$$ Did This Wife Save Her HUSBAND And Is She A KEEPER?

A woman has taken the internet by storm, showcasing her automotive prowess in a viral video where she expertly changes the oil on a Porsche 911. With confidence, she drains the old oil, swaps the filter, and refills with precision, proving she’s a force under the hood. This DIY triumph isn’t just about skill—it’s a wallet-saving rebellion against hefty dealership fees. Porsche service centers are likely fuming, as her work sidesteps their costly labor and parts markups, potentially saving her hundreds. Shared on X, the video has sparked admiration, with comments hailing her as a “boss” for defying stereotypes and mastering a task many leave to pros. Her performance empowers others to tackle car maintenance, proving you don’t need a shop to keep a 911 purring. Dealerships might be punching the air, but she’s rolling away victorious, wrench in hand.











Some of y’all don’t know how much money was just saved in this video. Some Porsche dealership is out there punching the air right now! pic.twitter.com/81kl2P6QTJ — Mageba (@Sadmethod) August 28, 2025



