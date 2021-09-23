Older Tesla Model S Motor Failures Go Uncovered By Warranty After Driving In Heavy Rain

Elon Musk says Teslas can function like boats for a while, but this 2014 Tesla Model S failed when exposed to heavy rain with no flooding. Even worse, Tesla won't honor the 8-year electric motor warranty on this now broken-down car.



While Musk's comment may be true (at least it seems to be for newer Teslas that we often see wading through very deep water without a problem), it seems the older Model S could have an issue that makes it susceptible to water intrusion into the electric motor. The end result is a car that doesn't operate, which may or may not be worse than what we saw in the aftermath of when a Model X treaded through deep water.



