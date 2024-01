Electric cars don’t play nice in freezing temperatures. That’s because the battery’s chemistry is affected by the lower temperatures, whereas ideal conditions allow the energy to flow more freely.



But not all EVs are created equal, as is the case with just about everything in this world of ours. Some battery-powered cars offer up to 80% of their original EPA range when the thermometer drops to 32F, while others can conk out after traveling for half the advertised EPA range.













