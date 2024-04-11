On Average New Cars Are $20,000 More Expensive Than Used Models

We all like the idea of owning a brand new car, one that no-one else has thrashed, scratched, or eaten in. But many of us can’t afford new so buy used instead, and new data shows the price gap between the two is bigger than it has ever been. An Edmunds study reports that the average new car was $20,365 more expensive than the average used vehicle in Q3 – the first time the gap had crossed the $20k mark. The average new car sold for $47,542 in Q3 compared with $27,177 for a pre-owned one.



