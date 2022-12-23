On January 5th We All Get Our First Hard Look At A YangWang

BYD confirmed the rumors about two new brands at the beginning of December. One of them will be called Yangwang in China, but it is not clear if it will keep that name in its international career or even if BYD wants to sell these cars abroad. We may have all these answers on January 5, when the new brand and its first vehicle will be presented.



The teaser images BYD disclosed suggest Yangwang will be the luxury brand with a rugged off-roader that some people believe will challenge the Mercedes-Benz G-Class – only in a fully electric guise. Dubbed the R1 (its development code), the new SUV is at least as boxy as the famous German machine.



