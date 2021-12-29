On TRACK Or ON CRACK? DUDE Claims Tesla Model 3 Premium Sound System JUST As Good As Optional 8k Porsche Burmester Setup.

Agent001 submitted on 12/29/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:32:12 PM
Views : 204 | Category: Reviews | Source: www.autospies.com
This seems awful hard to believe.What say you spies?Dear Model 3 owners. The premium audio system in your cars sound as good if not better than the $7000 Burmester in a Porsche 911… In case you were wondering. pic.twitter.com/cKgaRoKKjq— Rich Rebuilds (@RebuildsRich) December 29, 2021
