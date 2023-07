On a scale of 1 to 10, where 1 is mild and 10 is extreme, this attention-grabbing beast has surely made a statement. Its camouflage design blends rebellion with innovation, making heads turn wherever it roams. Whether you love or loathe its in-your-face persona, one can't deny its magnetism. So, we ask you, dear reader, to don your rating hat and let us know where this camoed Tesla CyberTruck stands on the DOUCHE Scale. Share your thoughts and rate the ride that has divided opinions worldwide!













Cybertruck seen in a new camo color. Looks practically invisible. ????pic.twitter.com/fLvuy9khda — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) July 21, 2023