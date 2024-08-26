Once Pitched As the Cheaper Alternative, EVs Are Now 20% MORE Expensive To Repair Than A Conventional Vehicle

Despite the recent slowdown in electric vehicle sales growth, the number of collision claims involving BEVs continues to rise in North America. While their frames may be less prone to damage, repairing EVs often comes with a heftier price tag compared to traditional ICE-powered vehicles.
 
According to the latest study by Mitchell, claims for repairable collision-damaged BEVs rose by 2.5 percent in the US and 3.95 percent in Canada during Q2 2024. This increase came despite a slowdown in sales that led to a dip in BEVs’ market share, falling to 9.3% in Q1 2024 from 10.2% in Q3 2023 in the U.S.


