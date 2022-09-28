One By One The Japanese Automakers Are Throwing In The Towel On Russia

The world was taken aback when Russia announced it would invade the democratic republic of Ukraine. Months of senseless destruction have affected innocent civilians. To curb the gruesome effects of the war, the global business community and myriad nations came together to place sanctions on Russia and its economy.

Several automakers suspended sales in the country, while Volkswagen elected to pause local production. Nearly seven months later, Putin and his posse show no signs of letting up, and many automotive giants are pulling out of the country entirely. Toyota has announced it is officially shutting down its St. Petersburg plant due to supply and material shortages.