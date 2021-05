There are already 20,000 reservations for the Ford F-150 Lightning less than a day since the electric pickup's debut. Company CEO Jim Farley dropped the news during an interview with CNBC (watch it below).

Farley also says that the company is working on in-sourcing battery development. "They are too strategically important for the company and their build and material cost is so high. We need to bring the cost down," he told CNBC.