One Day Later Rolls Royce Has 300 Orders For $400,000 Spectre Luxury EV in US Market

General Motors returned to the ultra-luxury fold with the $300,000-plus electric sedan that Cadillac refers to as the Celestiq. Be that as it may, the Brits at Rolls-Royce did it better with their first-ever completely electric vehicle. Despite costing $413,000 before options in the United States, the all-new Spectre has attracted more than 300 orders in the U.S. of A.



his information comes from Torsten Muller-Otvos, the chief executive officer at Rolls-Royce. “The order book looks strong,” he told CNBC. A handful of prospective customers were invited to the Goodwood headquarters over the past two weeks to get a sneak peek at the newcomer.



“Delighted” is how the big kahuna describes their collective reaction, which is only natural given that Rolls-Royce has curiously refrained from giving the Spectre the polarizing design cues of recent BMW cars and SUVs. The BMW-owned automaker used i7 know-how to deliver the coupe-styled electric vehicle, which is due to start customer deliveries next year.



