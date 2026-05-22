One In Every 29 Cars In Norway Is Now A Tesla Model Y

Agent009 submitted on 5/22/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:11:37 AM

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The Tesla Model Y became the first-ever car to reach a legendary Norwegian milestone, surpassing 100,000 new registrations after gaining a reputation as one of the most popular vehicles in the country and the world.
 
As of May 20, Norwegian authorities have registered 100,224 units of the electric SUV, according to data from local outlet Opplysningsrådet for veitrafikken (OFV).
 
By population, roughly one in every 29 passenger cars on Norwegian roads is now a Model Y, underscoring its rapid rise as a national favorite.


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One In Every 29 Cars In Norway Is Now A Tesla Model Y

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