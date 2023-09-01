One In Four New Car Sales In The UK Will Be Electric In 2023

The march of electric cars has begun. Battery electric vehicles (BEVs) accounted for 16.6 per cent of the market in 2022 – up 40.1 per cent on the previous year. This is a landmark moment as BEVs have overtaken diesels in popularity and are now Britain's second most popular powertrain. Add in PHEVs and more than one in five cars registered was fitted with a plug. While supply constraints continue to suffocate the new-car market, demand for new electric vehicles shows no sign of slowing. December alone revealed a zero-emission share of almost 32.9 per cent – a record for the year – suggesting that over the next 12 months, accelerating past one in four is virtually guaranteed.



