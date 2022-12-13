One In Three Brits Can't Afford To Drive Anymore Raising Concerns Of Too Many Bicycles

A recent survey has shown that one in three motorists in the UK has decided to walk more because of the surging cost of fuel. While 33 percent of interviewed motorists have decided to just walk instead of driving, and 17 percent said that they use public transport on a more regular basis.



Nowadays, there are other concerns regarding the new cyclists on the road. Our suggestion? Stay vigilant regardless if you are driving, cycling, or walking. Now, time for some money-saving tips on transportation.



As the makers of the survey have noted, seven percent of the people interviewed had acquired a bicycle or decided to use an existing one more frequently.



