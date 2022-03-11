One In Three UK Motorists Wants Bicycles Banned From The Roads

One in three British drivers believe cyclists should be banned from using public roads and restricted to cycle paths.

According to a Yonder survey of 12,000 drivers, one in three also feel that too much funding has been allocated to cycling infrastructure. Seven in 10, meanwhile, said they thought cyclists should need insurance to ride on the road.



The survey came ahead of a BBC Panorama programme entitled ‘Road Rage: Cars v Bikes’, which looked at the divide between the different groups of road users.