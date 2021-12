California is the largest consumer of oil from the Amazon rainforest where rampant drilling projects are leading to deforestation and pollution, and endangering the lives of Indigenous communities, according to new research.

Forest loss in the Amazon is a driving force in the climate crisis.



According to the research, California converts 50 per cent of Amazon oil into fuel for airports such as Amazon.com, trucking fleets such as PepsiCo., and retail gas giants such as COSTCO.