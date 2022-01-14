One Tesla Model 3 Owner Grateful To Have An EV While Stranded In I-95 Traffic Jam

Tesla Model 3 owner Dan Kanninen writes, “I'm grateful that I was driving my EV when I got stuck on I-95.” We appreciate his precise use of words since it's not just Tesla's vehicles that will fare better than gas cars in such a situation, but virtually all electric cars.

Several media publications have published recent reports about people being stranded on Virginia's I-95 freeway. Following the reports, some people started a misinformation campaign stating that if EV owners had been stuck on the freeway, they would have been "left out in the cold" when the battery quickly died.