One Third Of Automotive Suppliers Have Laid Off Workers Due To UAW Strike

A new survey by a group that represents automotive parts suppliers — MEMA, The Vehicle Suppliers Association — showed that about a third of suppliers have made layoffs due to the United Auto Workers strike against the Detroit Three automakers.
 
The survey, done Sept. 29, indicated more suppliers expect to make additional layoffs by midmonth.
 
In addition to the survey, MEMA said it has talked with the White House in an effort to secure financial aid for small suppliers, which are expected to be hit hard by the strike against the car companies. MEMA had stood for Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association, but the group now goes by MEMA, The Vehicle Suppliers Association.


